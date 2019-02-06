|
|
Kenneth C. Lapp, age 82, of Lemont, IL passed away January 19, 2019, with his family at his side. He was a distinguished Golf Course Superintendent for over 58 years at Fresh Meadows (Hillside, IL) and Cog Hill Country Club (Lemont, IL). He had a strong passion for his profession and always felt fortunate to have been able to do what he loved. He is survived by his sons, John, Bill & Jeff; grandchildren, Stephen, Elisabeth, and Travis; his brother John and sister Sonya York. Visitation Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:30 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont, IL 60439. Memorial Luncheon to follow from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cog Hill Country Club 12294 Archer Ave. Lemont, IL 60439. Private family burial. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019