St Mark Evangelical Lutheran
11007 S 76th Ave
Worth, IL 60482
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
11007 S. 76th Ave.
Worth, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
Kenneth Craig Obituary
Kenneth Craig, 68, of Tinley Park, IL, born on October 19, 1951 in Kewanee, IL, passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Loving husband of Sherry Craig (Kerr); dedicated father to Neal (Kelsey) Craig and Sally (Joe) Lakdawala; proud grandfather of Cameron, Chase, and Claire Lakdawala, and Logan and Miles Craig. Ken was a quiet and loving man, hardworking, and dedicated to his family and friends. He was a life-long Cubs fan and his grand children's biggest fan. Visitation Saturday March, 7th, 9:30-11:00 a.m. with service immediately following at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11007 S. 76th Ave., Worth, IL 60482. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (1250 4th Street Santa Monica, CA 90401) would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -