Kenneth Holm
Kenneth D. Holm Obituary
Kenneth D. Holm, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, age 85, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Suzanne E. (née Byrnes); devoted father of Patricia (Dennis) Egan, Ken (Jill) Holm, Rich Holm, and Janet (Leo) Delaney; loving grandfather of 11; proud great-grandfather of 7; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired from Chicago and North Western Railway with many years of dedicated service. Visitation Friday, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park, to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the . (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
