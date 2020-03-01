|
|
Kenneth D. Vesely, 83, formerly of South Barrington, was born on December 8, 1936 to Victor and Blanche Vesely. He passed away on February 26, 2020. Kenneth was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Kay Vesely for 56 years; loving father of Debbie (Tim) Platek, Laura (Mike) McEllen, and Kenneth (Kristin) Vesely Jr.; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Emilie) Platek, Jennifer (Paul) Lawson, Kristin (Ben) Hockema, Michael P. (Courtney) McEllen Jr., Amy McEllen, Kenneth D. III, Kyle and Keegan Vesely; dear great grandfather of Henry Benjamin Hockema, Charlotte Nancy Hockema, Dillon Platek, Caleb Platek, and Alice Kay Lawson; and fond brother of Donald Victor (Phyllis) Vesely. Kenneth graduated from Purdue University in 1956 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Professionally, he had a 32 year career at UOP where he started as a chemical engineer and worked his way to Vice President. While working at UOP, Kenneth had 32 patents. For Kenneth, being with family was the most important thing to him, especially family vacations. He also enjoyed golfing, boating and tennis.
Services will be private. Memorials in Kenneth's name, may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation - parkinson.org/ways-to-give or the - act.alz.org. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020