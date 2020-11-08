Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light. Matthew 11: 28-30.
On October 30, 2020 Kenneth Dean Karnstedt passed away peacefully at the age of 81 from complications related to COVID-19. "Ken" was born at Elmhurst Community Hospital on August 15, 1939. He was a lifetime resident of Elmhurst and spent his childhood years living on Larch Street, raised his family on Washington Street and later moved into Park Place Retirement Community.
A proud member of York Community High School's class of 1957, Ken went on to complete his undergraduate degree from Elmhurst College. After graduation, Ken married his college sweetheart, Jean Thon in October 1962, and was blessed with two children, Lynda Jean in 1963 and David Kenneth in 1966.
Ken was a Marketing Executive with Sears Roebuck & Company and Navistar. He continued to advance his education by obtaining a CPA and a Home Inspector License.
Outside of work, Ken found great enjoyment spending time with family. He was an active participant in his childhood church, Immanuel Lutheran, where he ushered weekly and served on the board for a number of years. Ken loved everything about cars, especially the NASCAR Driving Experience and golfing with his brother and buddies at Old Wayne Golf Club, fishing and the Cubs. He was also a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Lynda living in Thailand; son, David (Susan) from Portola Valley, California and their daughter, Helen; his twin brother, Keith; his loving companion for over 15 years, Nancy Mycio; loving nieces; nephews; cousins and a host of long-time friends.
Ken will be remembered for the love he shared with family and friends, his dedication to the community, his integrity, quiet strength, willingness to help those in need and his ability to coin a phrase.
The family thanks you for your kindness and support during this difficult time and asks that you sign Ken's tribute wall
Private memorial services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Elm Lawn Cemetery on November 11, a livestream link will be posted on the funeral home obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory can be made to Matthew 25: Ministries 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH https://m25m.org/