Kenneth Dwain Hoffman, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born May 25, 1928 in Chicago to Fred and Jennie Hoffman. He was a graduate of Senn High School and Wright Junior College. Ken was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War in the Fighter Squadron VF 721 aviation unit and was a member of the Libertyville American Legion Post #329. Ken was a former resident of Chicago, Glenview, Minnetonka, MN and Golden, CO. He spent 43 years in the hardware industry, retiring as the president and CEO of Coast to Coast Total Hardware stores in 1993. Ken was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie Hoffman; 4 children, David Hoffman of Queen Creek, AZ, Donna (Dave) Sindelar of Northfield, MN, Diane (Tim) O'Leary of South Padre, TX and Dwain "Luke" Hoffman of Libertyville, IL; 3 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob and sisters, Dolores and Janet.
He was loved by many, adored and cherished by his family, and will be missed by all who knew him. Private services for his family were held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, with interment held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
