Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Bala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Bala Obituary
A man of faith, family, and service, Kenneth Bala of Darien Illinois died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife, Sallyann nee Quintali of 57 years and his 5 children: Lynn (Jack) Dugan, Deborah (John) Houlihan, Karen (Ron) Lindflott, Christopher (Carrie) and Jennifer (Michael) DiCosola. After serving as an Army Captain in the Vietnam War, Ken practiced dentistry in Downers Grove for many years. As an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish, he sang in the choir and was a member of Shalom Community. He served with Darien Rotary. Ken loved to travel and took his dentistry abroad to minister to the underserved in Bolivia and Ecuador. Ken enjoyed sailing, biking, fishing and skiing. He exhibited his creativity through photography and stained glass - creating beautiful pieces that will be cherished for many years. Most of all, he loved gathering at the Lakehouse surrounded by his family including his 16 grandchildren: Becca, Courtney, John and Matthew Dugan; Olivia, Kaileigh and Cade Houlihan; Anna, Ben and Sarah Lindflott; Levi, Albert and Elsa Bala; Luca, Nico and Mila DiCosola. He is survived by his brother, James (Charlene). Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Feed My Starving Children are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now