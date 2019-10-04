|
|
A man of faith, family, and service, Kenneth Bala of Darien Illinois died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife, Sallyann nee Quintali of 57 years and his 5 children: Lynn (Jack) Dugan, Deborah (John) Houlihan, Karen (Ron) Lindflott, Christopher (Carrie) and Jennifer (Michael) DiCosola. After serving as an Army Captain in the Vietnam War, Ken practiced dentistry in Downers Grove for many years. As an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish, he sang in the choir and was a member of Shalom Community. He served with Darien Rotary. Ken loved to travel and took his dentistry abroad to minister to the underserved in Bolivia and Ecuador. Ken enjoyed sailing, biking, fishing and skiing. He exhibited his creativity through photography and stained glass - creating beautiful pieces that will be cherished for many years. Most of all, he loved gathering at the Lakehouse surrounded by his family including his 16 grandchildren: Becca, Courtney, John and Matthew Dugan; Olivia, Kaileigh and Cade Houlihan; Anna, Ben and Sarah Lindflott; Levi, Albert and Elsa Bala; Luca, Nico and Mila DiCosola. He is survived by his brother, James (Charlene). Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Feed My Starving Children are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019