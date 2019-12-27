|
On Christmas Eve, 12-24-2019, Kenneth Eugene Murphy went to heaven to meet his God and his wife Julianne. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His death was peaceful and full of love.
Murph was born on August 25, 1930 to Patrick J. and Anna (Billie Bauba) Murphy. He served as a Fire Control Officer in the US Navy from August 1947 through September 1951.
On October 31, 1953 he married Julianne (Duchak) Murphy. They were blessed with one son, Kenneth Murphy (Karen), and 5 daughters, Julianne "Sissie" (Don) Moore, Andrea (Mark) Lozano, Annette (Jim) Sosnowski, Patricia "Patty" Murphy Siwinski and Alison Murphy. Grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 8. Brother to Dean Murphy and Gloria Laff.
Ken grew up in The Back of the Yards neighborhood and was a member of the Seneca Chiefs social club for many years.
It was only late in life that he formed a strong relationship with his God and wanted everyone to know he was a born again Christian and how blessed his life was.
Visitation, Sunday, December 29, 2019, 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00AM Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019