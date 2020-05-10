Kenneth Earl Timpe, 85, of Bloomingdale, IL for 21 years, and a life-long Chicago resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Kenneth was a master, heavy duty mechanic at Ryder, an Air Force veteran, handyman, and jack of all trades. Kenneth enjoyed to live life to its fullest, loved to tell stories, loved his pets, and had a quick wit about him. Born to Earl and Lorraine (Hansen) Timpe. Loving husband of the Dorothy (Los) for 33 years; beloved father of Kurt (Valerie), grandfather of Naomi and Tabitha; dear brother of the late Arlene (late John) Forman; loving uncle of James (Linda) Forman, and Barbara Adler (late James). Fond great-uncle of Laura Forman-Aguayo (Richard), James Cardis (Brea), Jennifer Forman, Sarah Cardis and many others. Great-great uncle of Sara and late Jose, great-great-great uncle of Jose Jr and Aliza. Fond cousin to late Joanne and late Arnold Krueger. Grateful to his caregiver Emilia. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends, and all that knew him. Memorial service to follow at a later date. Condolences and cards can be sent to Dorothy Timpe. For info please call G.L. Hills Funeral Home (847) 699-9003





