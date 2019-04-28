|
Kenneth Edward Vrtis, Sr., 82, Springbrook, WI (formerly Palos Hills and Brookfield, IL). Survived by his partner, Sheila Ganz; children: Joan (Diane Brown), Ken Jr. (Jeannette), Sandi (Rich) Chudoba, Theresa Gannon, Betty (Chuck) Gawle and Frank (Claudia); siblings Don and Carol; grandchildren: Brittany, Lindsey, Billy, Kenny, Shelby, Charles, Matt, Jennifer, Joe, Rachel, Eddie, Danny, Jimmy; great-granddaughter, Raena. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Harriette, parents Ed and Erline Vrtis, great-grandson, Braxton. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 4 to 6 PM, at Bratley-Nelson Funeral Home, Hayward, WI. Mass will be Saturday, May 4, 11 AM, at St. Francis Solanus Mission. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, WI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019