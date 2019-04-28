Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Vrtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward Vrtis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Edward Vrtis Obituary
Kenneth Edward Vrtis, Sr., 82, Springbrook, WI (formerly Palos Hills and Brookfield, IL). Survived by his partner, Sheila Ganz; children: Joan (Diane Brown), Ken Jr. (Jeannette), Sandi (Rich) Chudoba, Theresa Gannon, Betty (Chuck) Gawle and Frank (Claudia); siblings Don and Carol; grandchildren: Brittany, Lindsey, Billy, Kenny, Shelby, Charles, Matt, Jennifer, Joe, Rachel, Eddie, Danny, Jimmy; great-granddaughter, Raena. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Harriette, parents Ed and Erline Vrtis, great-grandson, Braxton. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 4 to 6 PM, at Bratley-Nelson Funeral Home, Hayward, WI. Mass will be Saturday, May 4, 11 AM, at St. Francis Solanus Mission. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, WI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.