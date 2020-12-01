1/
Kenneth Edwin Obrock
Kenneth Edwin Obrock, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Sunday afternoon November 22, 2020 at Highlands Regional Medical Center. Ken was a native of Illinois, born in Chicago November 30, 1933 the son of Ms. Dorothy (Weihe) Obrock and Vernon Obrock.

Ken spent 60 years as an electrician in Chicago with the Union Local #134. He was a US Army Reserve Veteran. After retirement he moved to Lake Placid, Florida for the past 24 years, with a summer home at Fish Lake Beach in Volo, Illinois. A great place for family and friends to make amazing memories.

Ken was a member of the Lake Placid Moose, Elks, Legion and Eagles Clubs. Ken enjoyed fishing and woodworking. His motto he shared with all was "Smile every chance you get". Ken will be greatly missed by so many friends and family.

Ken is survived by his wife of 48 years Dean; children Tom, Cindy (Tom) Stephansen, Tim (Lisa), Laura (John) Uzzardo, Jim (Sue Hernreiter), Tom Bieneman, Wayne Bieneman (Roxane Ksander), and sister Ruth Sidman. He leaves 59 grand and great grandchildren. Ken was preceded in his death by his brother Arthur and step-sons Will and Terry Bieneman.

Arrangements are under the loving devotion of MICHAEL A. BROCHETTI FUNERAL HOME. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home
404 Plaza Avenue
Lake Placid, FL 33852
(863) 465-9997
