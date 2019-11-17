|
Kenneth George Stefancich, 69, percussionist and mechanical engineer, lifelong Chicagoan, passed away peacefully November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 18 years to Sandra Sue Swantek, M.D.; loving son of Rudolph Frank Stefancich and the late Rita Estelle Stefancich (nee Ackerman); devoted father of Marissa Celeste Stefancich and Rima Allysia Stefancich; proud grandfather of Paxon Mikenlee Hatch; dear brother of Bruce (Sandy) Stefancich. Predeceased by his biological father, Richard Snyder. Cousin, uncle, musical colleague, and friend of many. A musical celebration of his life is being planned. Gratitude to the caring physicians and nurses at Rush University Hospital, particularly Jamile Shammo, MD, Edward Gometz, MD, and Sean O'Mahony, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rush University Cancer Center (312) 942-6112 or : . Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019