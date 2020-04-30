|
|
Kenneth Goldberg, age 91. Loving father of Carey (Tammy) Goldberg, Kimberly (Brad) Sommers, and Chelsea Goldberg. Proud grandfather of Ronald (Chloe), Joseph, Heidi, Katherine, Sean, and Ben. Cherished companion of Carol Raber. Dear son of the late Solomon and Estella. Devoted brother to his late 8 siblings. Ken was a commercial real estate investor for over 50 years. Due to the pandemic, all services are private. A public celebration of Ken's life will be announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) are appreciated. For information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020