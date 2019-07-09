Home

Kenneth H. Katschke age 98; loving husband of the late Dorothy nee Christopher; WW II P38 Fighter Pilot; dear father of Kenneth (Rosemary) Katschke, Barbara (Ronald) Johnson, Janet (Dennis) Hansen and June (Peter) Graffy; loving grandfather of eleven; great grandfather of eighteen and two great great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday July 11, 2019; 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Friday July 12th; 9:30 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Interment St. Mary Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosary funeralhome.com
