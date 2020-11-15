Kenneth Harold Urban, 79, of Highwood, formerly of Johnsburg, at rest Nov. 12, 2020. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. Ken enjoyed a career as a histotechnologist, and was a founding member of the National Society for Histotechnology and Illinois Society for Histotechnologists. Hobbies included enjoying art and listening to jazz. Beloved husband of the late Marie Rose. Loving father of Michael (Francys) Urban, Cynthia Urban, Ann Marie (Gary) Copp, Janice (Matt Krenger) Urban; cherished grandfather to Camille, Kevin, Paula and Daphne; fond brother of Gail Platis and Mark Szweda and brother-in-law, Frank Abbinanti. Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Urban and Gary Szweda. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tues, Nov. 17, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, with burial at the church cemetery to follow. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. INFO: 815-385-2400. Additional information about Ken and online condolences available www.justenfh.com
.