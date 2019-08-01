|
Kenneth Neff, age 85, passed away in Palestine, TX on July 12, 2019 after a short illness. The youngest of five children born to Ralph & Loretta Neff, he was born in Kansas City, MO, and raised in Chicago. After graduating from St. Ignatius High School ('52), he entered the New Melleray Abbey in Dubuque, IA as a Trappist Monk. In 1965, he started a smaller Monastic Community in Belleville, IL, moved to Palestine, TX in 1970 to pursue a more simple life of prayer, and lived as a hermit for 18 years. The remaining 31 years of his life were spent in Palestine, where he provided volunteer services through VISTA, child protective services, a women's shelter, Palestine Resource Center, Anderson County Crisis Center, Palestine Regional Hospital, and held weekly rehabilitation classes for inmates at Beto Prison. Throughout his life, he strove to encourage each person he met to realize their full capacity for love and compassion. He travelled annually to visit family and friends in St. Louis, Chicago, and Dubuque. He loved all animals, as well as a good game of tennis! He wanted only to be remembered as a person that lived "a simple life of reflection, prayer, and service." Ken is survived by his sister, Marjorie McDonald (Tom, deceased), 23 nieces and nephews, and numerous friends, including James and Carolyn Parker, all of whom will miss him. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Neff (Joan), and sisters, Virginia Sullivan (Bob), and Loretta Garvey (Bernard). In the spirit of his life, Ken requested no memorial service. To honor and celebrate his life well lived, please consider doing a random act of kindness in his memory, and/or making a donation in his name to the United Nations Children's Fund in New York.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019