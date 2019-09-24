|
Kenneth J. Chlopek, age 82; loving husband of the late Virginia Chlopek, nee Krosting, and the late Loretta Chlopek; beloved father of Michael (Becky) Chlopek, Renee (John) Dismang, and Cynthia (Lawrence) Rizzo; cherished grandfather of Jason, Jennifer, James, Mark, Matthew, Gregory, and the late Daniel; dear great-grandfather of Hudson. Funeral Thursday at 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 3-8 P.M. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019