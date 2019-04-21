|
Kenneth J. Gron, beloved husband of the late Loretta, nee Bomba. Loving father of Marlene Gron, Renee (Edward III) French and Sheri Lyn (Brian) Chrzanowski; dear grandfather of Edward IV (Maricela), Alicia (Mark), Jessica, Nicole, Taylor, Jenna, Brianne, Jacob and Danielle; great-grandfather of Edward V; fond brother of Caroline (George) Tresnak, Joseph M. (Shirley), Patricia Gron (Donald Hall) and the late Michele (the late Jeffrey) Johnson and Daniel Gron. Special "father" to his beloved whippets, Danni and Whitney. Fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Monday 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Prayers Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from funeral home to Divine Providence Church, Westchester. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019