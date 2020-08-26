Kenneth J. Kaminski, age 79, beloved husband of Arlene Van Houten-Maynard; former husband of the late Ruth Ingles; loving father of Susan (Patrick) Forburger, Amanda Kaminski, Courtney (Christopher) Basorika and Andrew (Emma Lee) Van Houten; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Evan, Luke, Samuel, Claire, Catherine, Audrey, Maxwell and James; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Phase 4 Covid-19 regulations, visitors must wear masks when attending the visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Interment Private. Funeral info 708-429-3200.