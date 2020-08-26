1/
Kenneth J. Kaminiski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. Kaminski, age 79, beloved husband of Arlene Van Houten-Maynard; former husband of the late Ruth Ingles; loving father of Susan (Patrick) Forburger, Amanda Kaminski, Courtney (Christopher) Basorika and Andrew (Emma Lee) Van Houten; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Evan, Luke, Samuel, Claire, Catherine, Audrey, Maxwell and James; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Phase 4 Covid-19 regulations, visitors must wear masks when attending the visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Interment Private. Funeral info 708-429-3200.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved