Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Kenneth J. Klimaszewski Obituary
Age 56, of Chicago, IL (formerly of Highland, IN) passed away suddenly due to complications from diabetes on June 30, 2019. Ken is survived by his two loving sisters, Mary Ann (James) Brunt of Highland and Karen (David) Neumaier of Indianapolis and sister Nancy (Rob) Mathena. Ken is also survived by his adoring goddaughter Carolyn (fiancée Jonathan Altman) Brunt of Chicago, his devoted nieces Julie and Valerie Brunt of Highland, and numerous aunts/uncles/cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his parents John and Rita Klimaszewski and grandparents Walter and Anna Pilewski, all of Highland. Ken's career was in the insurance industry, most recently (and enjoyably) for JMB Insurance in Chicago. Ken was truly a shining light in a dark world. His twinkling eyes, lopsided grin, razor- sharp wit and extreme kindness brought happiness to all. He loved all holidays, especially Christmas and was famous for his thoughtful gifts, love of exterior illumination and holiday baking. He was our Grillmaster who leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives that can never be filled, but we will forever cherish our memories with him. Visitation Monday 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Service at 7:30 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to the . www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
