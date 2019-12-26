|
Kenneth J. Lalla, age 88. Passed away peacefully with his wife of 62 years and his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. Lalla, nee Prazuch; loving father of Kenneth M. (Sandra), Steven (Debbie), and Gary (Angie) Lalla; cherished grandfather of Christopher (Rebecca), Timothy, Heather, Kathryn, Stephanie, Ashleigh, Grant and Mackenzie; dear brother of the late Richard (Eleanor) Lalla; fond uncle and friend to many; preceded in death by his loving parents, Joseph and Clara Lalla. Kenneth was proud United States Marine Corps., Korean War Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient. Visitation Friday, December 27th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, December 28th, 10:00 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, , or , are appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019