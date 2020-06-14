Kenneth J. Lee
1927 - 2020
Kenneth J. Lee was the son of the late Lloyd & Lenore Lee of Brookfield, IL. He was preceded by his beloved wife Claire of 53 years and is survived by his brother Robert. Father of six, Michael (Louise); the late Barbara (late Robert); Martin (Cindi); Laura; Janet (James); Margaret (Dean); Grandfather of 14; and Great-Grandfather of seven. Niles resident for over 60 years and named Citizen of the Year in 2000. Employed by Allstate Insurance Company in Northbrook, IL for over 38 years. Ken attended St. Philips High School, DePauw University, Purdue University, University of Pennsylvania (Warton School of Business), and Loyola University. Served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and U.S. Army during The Forgotten War (Korean). He was a Life Member of the American Legion. He was an Honor Flight participant in 2012. Ken was a long time active member in the Knights of Columbus, North American Martyrs Council #4338. He was a 4th Degree Knight, Past Grand Knight, Former District Deputy, Former Financial Secretary, and Trustee. Ken was also Former Faithful Comptroller in the Bishop Hillinger Assembly #1595. In addition, he was a member of St. John Brebeuf's Holy Name Society. He enjoyed playing golf, basketball, bowling, softball, bridge, cribbage and poker with his friends. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to the life of Ken Lee, memorial donations can be made to Knights of Columbus Charities, 8305 N. Harlem Avenue, Niles, IL 60714

Due to current COVID-19 attendance restrictions, visitation at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home and Mass at St. John Brebeuf, is for family only. Procession from SJB to gravesite services at Maryhill Cemetery is open to all, following social distancing guidelines and face coverings, leaving immediately after the 11:00am funeral mass on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf -- PRIVATE
JUN
16
Graveside service
Maryhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 13, 2020
Uncle Ken was my favorite uncle, but more importantly a very good man. Throughout the years, it was always amazed to hear of the ways he helped his family, his church and his organizations. If we all had a little bit more 'Uncle Ken' in us, the world would be a much, much better place. God bless.
Patrick Lee
Family
June 13, 2020
Great friend and mentor
John & Carol Teschky
Friend
June 13, 2020
Ken became a friend, mentor and guide as I was going through the chairs at Hillinger Assembly. He always had a kind word or just a recommendation of how to be a better leader. I will miss Ken and his smile at meeting. Rest In Peace my brother until we meet again at our fathers table.
Jeffrey Amour
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
Ken was a role model for everyone both in his faith community and the public community at large. He will be missed but never forgotten. We've been blessed to have known him for so many, many years.
Carl & Charlotte Lindquist
Friend
June 12, 2020
what a wonderful man always put smile on my face may he rest in peace
lisa furlong
Friend
June 12, 2020
The Lord will open to Ken the gate of paradise, where there is no death, only lasting joy. My Brother Sir Knight rest with God and keep my bed warm until we meet again. My prayers, heartfelt condolences, and sympathy are offered to your family and your loved ones.
Robert Maas
Friend
