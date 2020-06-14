Kenneth J. Lee was the son of the late Lloyd & Lenore Lee of Brookfield, IL. He was preceded by his beloved wife Claire of 53 years and is survived by his brother Robert. Father of six, Michael (Louise); the late Barbara (late Robert); Martin (Cindi); Laura; Janet (James); Margaret (Dean); Grandfather of 14; and Great-Grandfather of seven. Niles resident for over 60 years and named Citizen of the Year in 2000. Employed by Allstate Insurance Company in Northbrook, IL for over 38 years. Ken attended St. Philips High School, DePauw University, Purdue University, University of Pennsylvania (Warton School of Business), and Loyola University. Served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and U.S. Army during The Forgotten War (Korean). He was a Life Member of the American Legion. He was an Honor Flight participant in 2012. Ken was a long time active member in the Knights of Columbus, North American Martyrs Council #4338. He was a 4th Degree Knight, Past Grand Knight, Former District Deputy, Former Financial Secretary, and Trustee. Ken was also Former Faithful Comptroller in the Bishop Hillinger Assembly #1595. In addition, he was a member of St. John Brebeuf's Holy Name Society. He enjoyed playing golf, basketball, bowling, softball, bridge, cribbage and poker with his friends. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to the life of Ken Lee, memorial donations can be made to Knights of Columbus Charities, 8305 N. Harlem Avenue, Niles, IL 60714Due to current COVID-19 attendance restrictions, visitation at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home and Mass at St. John Brebeuf, is for family only. Procession from SJB to gravesite services at Maryhill Cemetery is open to all, following social distancing guidelines and face coverings, leaving immediately after the 11:00am funeral mass on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.