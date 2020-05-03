Kenneth J. Peterson
1944 - 2020
Kenneth J. Peterson age 75 of Homewood formerly of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 23, 2020. Loving husband to Dawn (nee Colonnelli). Beloved brother to Shirley (Russ) Boettger, Wayne (Sue) Peterson, Jerry (late Nancy) Peterson, Leonard Peterson, preceded in death by his siblings Charlene Niebling, Donald Peterson and Norma Grutzius. Fond son to the late Leonard and Alvira (nee Jurgerson) Peterson. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Kenneth retired as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for Park Forest School District 163 and retired from Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Flossmoor. Kenneth was a member of Loyal Order Moose Lodge 828, lifetime member of the South Suburban Maintenance Association and was also an avid bowler and golfer. Kenneth served proudly in the U.S. Army where he received an award in National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Metal. Burial and service was private due to the COVID-19 virus.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, IL. Burial at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708)-754-0016.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
I am so very sorry to hear of Kens passing. I worked with him at IJP and he was a kind, helpful man. He spoke often of his wife, Dawn in such a loving way. I know he will be sorely missed. Your family has my deepest sympathy.
Angela Harmon
Coworker
