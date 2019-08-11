Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Reznicek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Reznicek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Reznicek Obituary
Ken Reznicek, age 86, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on August 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was the beloved husband of Maria, nee Rafols, and the late Catherine, nee Schmitt; loving father of Sue (Fr. Stephen) Hrycyniak, Mark (Kelly) Reznicek, Sheri (Sean) McCarty, Chris (Jerry) Shea, David (Christine) Reznicek and step-father of Julie Horwitz; dearest son of the late Ann and Andy Reznicek; cherished grandfather of 22 and great grandfather of 2; devoted brother of Sr. Ann Terese Reznicek, Mary Ellen (the late Rich) Albert, Tom (Helen) and Larry Reznicek and especially to his late sister Clarina (Dan) Garringer. Ken was a fond uncle of many, and he was a founding member of the Sacred Heart Prayer Group at St. Francis Borgia Parish. Visitation Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Joseph cemetery in River Grove. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now