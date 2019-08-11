|
Ken Reznicek, age 86, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on August 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was the beloved husband of Maria, nee Rafols, and the late Catherine, nee Schmitt; loving father of Sue (Fr. Stephen) Hrycyniak, Mark (Kelly) Reznicek, Sheri (Sean) McCarty, Chris (Jerry) Shea, David (Christine) Reznicek and step-father of Julie Horwitz; dearest son of the late Ann and Andy Reznicek; cherished grandfather of 22 and great grandfather of 2; devoted brother of Sr. Ann Terese Reznicek, Mary Ellen (the late Rich) Albert, Tom (Helen) and Larry Reznicek and especially to his late sister Clarina (Dan) Garringer. Ken was a fond uncle of many, and he was a founding member of the Sacred Heart Prayer Group at St. Francis Borgia Parish. Visitation Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Joseph cemetery in River Grove. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019