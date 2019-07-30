|
Kenneth J. Sarsha, 78, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly while running on July 26, 2019. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Sarsha, on May 4, 1991 at Faith Lutheran Church in Springfield, IL.
Ken most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was especially close with his grandson "The Boy" and fellow Cubs fan, Jeremy Schaertl Young. Ken relished attending Cubs games with Jeremy at several Midwest ball parks. A sports highlight was their trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
He read three newspapers a day, loved a good political debate, and never stopped learning. Ken loved to tell stories about growing up in his close-knit Waukegan, IL neighborhood. Most of the stories revolved around the Mother of God Church & School, or his Uncle Tippy's bar. He was proud of his running accomplishment of reaching 25,000 miles in March 2012. He continued running throughout his life.
He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an Evans Scholar, and graduated from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. He served in the IL National Guard during the Vietnam era. After college, he began a lengthy career with Sears, Roebuck & Co. which eventually landed him in Springfield as the store Operations Manager. After retiring for several years, he realized it wasn't for him and returned to work as an accountant. He worked for 20 years, until his death, at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman, IL.
Ken looked forward to his Saturday night dinner dates with Becky and listening to live music at Lime Street Cafe.
In addition to his wife, Rebecca, he is survived by two daughters by marriage, Heidi (Bill) Allen, and Amy Schaertl (significant other Lance Jabusch) of Springfield; grandson Jeremy Young of Springfield; grand-daughter Kathryn Meador of Austin, TX; great-granddaughter Denver Skye of Austin; his sister, Sandra Petroshius of Lake Forest, IL; sister-in law, Janet Sarsha of Grayslake, IL; special cousin, Tim Terchek of Wilmette, IL; and other treasured cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dr. Edward Sarsha, DDS; brother-in-law, Lawrence Petroshius, Jr.; and step-daughter Betsy Schaertl Meador (John).
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, where memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1 pm until time of the Celebration of Life at 2 pm.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019