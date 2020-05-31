Kenneth J. Smott, 83, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020 with his wife Carol J. Smott nee Larsen by his side; loving father of daughter, Suzanne (Terry) Wilson, sons Kenneth (Sandy) Smott, and Steven (Karen) Smott; proud grandfather of eight and great grandfather of seven; further survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Kenneth will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him for his strong love of family, his pride in his work, his devotion to his church, his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of golf and his ability to see the best in others. He will be dearly missed. Funeral mass and interment will be private and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview, IL 60026.