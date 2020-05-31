Kenneth J. Smott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. Smott, 83, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020 with his wife Carol J. Smott nee Larsen by his side; loving father of daughter, Suzanne (Terry) Wilson, sons Kenneth (Sandy) Smott, and Steven (Karen) Smott; proud grandfather of eight and great grandfather of seven; further survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Kenneth will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him for his strong love of family, his pride in his work, his devotion to his church, his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of golf and his ability to see the best in others. He will be dearly missed. Funeral mass and interment will be private and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview, IL 60026.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved