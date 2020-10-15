1/
Kenneth Kudla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Kudla age 53 dear brother of Cheryl (William) Pisano, Joseph P. (Pattie) Kudla, Gregory (Susan) Kudla and Jennifer (Kevin) Piotrowski; cherished son of the late Joseph E. and the late Carolyn Joyce Kudla; dear nephew of Aunt Linda and the late Uncle Walt Kosary; loving Uncle and Great Uncle of many; also survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org appreciated. Visitation Friday October 16, 2020 2 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral will be held Saturday October 17th at 11:00 am (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved