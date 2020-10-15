Kenneth Kudla age 53 dear brother of Cheryl (William) Pisano, Joseph P. (Pattie) Kudla, Gregory (Susan) Kudla and Jennifer (Kevin) Piotrowski; cherished son of the late Joseph E. and the late Carolyn Joyce Kudla; dear nephew of Aunt Linda and the late Uncle Walt Kosary; loving Uncle and Great Uncle of many; also survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
appreciated. Visitation Friday October 16, 2020 2 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral will be held Saturday October 17th at 11:00 am (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com