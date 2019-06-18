|
Bordes , Kenneth L. 82, died suddenly on June 16, 2019. Loving husband of Nellie (Murphy nee McHugh) Bordes and the late mother of his children Mary (Shevlin) Bordes. Father and best friend to Cindy (Bob) DeVoe, Susan John) Kurpiel, Michael (Terri), Kenny (Linda) and Kathleen (Jim) Furlong. Step father to Dennis (Kristy) Murphy, Danny (Cathy) Murphy, and Maria (Nick) Kerins. Proud grandfather of Evan (Lauren) DeVoe, Hayley DeVoe, Katie (Brian) Cummings, John Ryan, and Jimmy Kurpiel, Kelly (John) Leahy, Michael Bordes, Bridget and Kenny Bordes, Patrick (Lauren) Furlong, Megan (Brendan) Dietz, and Kevin Furlong, Dennis, James, and Ella Murphy, Kelsey (Drew) Saberhagen, Bridget and Danny Murphy, Nicholas, Grace and Josephine Kerins. Great grandfather of 11. Beloved son of the late Gerald and the late Eleanor (Bartke). Dear brother of Katie (the late Don) Barry, Thomas, (the late Vickie), the late Don (Mary Jane), Gerald (Betty), Jim (Maureen). Fond uncle and friend to many. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019