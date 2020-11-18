Kenneth L. Brown, son of Ruth Patton, was born on October 24, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. Ken enjoyed playing sports growing up and attended Tilden Technical High School. His family appreciated Ken serving as a guardian for his mom, sister and brother throughout their childhood and early adult years. Ken met his wife, Arlene, while they were in elementary school and started dating in high school. Ken and Arlene became "high school sweethearts" and married a few years after graduation. They devoted their lives to six children and at times two grandfathers in their home in Burbank. Their house was always busy which while hectic on occasion, was full of love and known to be one of the favorite gathering places in the neighborhood. Ken adored Arlene in their 65 years of marriage and loved her with all his heart. He gave everything of himself for Arlene, family, and those around him, rarely focusing on himself. Ken loved his work as a heavy machinery engineer being outdoors and "moving the dirt" as he liked to say. Ken was a lifelong Chicago sports fan. Ken, Arlene, and the kids would watch the Blackhawks play every chance they could on the black couch in the living room. The highlight for him as a sports fan was the Cubs winning the 2016 World Series. Ken was known for his demanding ways while fostering a sense of independence in his children, joy for music, sense of humor and hearty laugh. Ken was instrumental in helping Burbank National Little League grow and expand, served as a Boy Scout Master for Troup 488 and proud member of Local #150 International Operating Engineers. Ken passed away on November 12, 2020, at home with family and relatives at his side. The home was busy at the time just as he loved it to be. He is survived by his wife Arlene (nee Boland) and children Susan (Stanley) Hlady, Cindy (John) Lally, Debbie Holub, Diane Brown (Dennis Marinier), Dean (Debbie) Brown and Richard (Victoria) Brown. Dear grandfather of 18. Great-grandfather of 9. Brother of Robert (Rita) Brown and the late Alline Hall. Funeral Friday, 11am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
