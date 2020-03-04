|
Kenneth L. Travis, 83, of Schaumburg, IL. U.S. Army Veteran. 35 year Nicor Employee. Beloved husband of the late Sandra nee Haas. Loving father of Kimberly (Tom) Connery and Kenneth L. Jr. (Denise). Cherished grandfather of Thomas V. III (Laura) Connery, Colleen (William Wess) Connery, Kelsi Travis, Sara Travis and Kenneth J. Travis. Great grandfather of Logan and Dylan Connery. Fond brother of the late Lillian (Bud) Klante, John J. Jr. (Sue) Travis, Martin (Irene) Travis. Son of the late John and Mary Travis. Brother-in-law of Connie (the late Bob) Vanni, Charles F. Haas and Henry (Kim) Ebeling. Uncle, great uncle and cousin of many.
Ken played with the New York Yankee organization as a pitcher from 1954 to 1957. Ken will be remembered for his love of sports, family, friends and his dogs.
Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park, IL and where service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. For info 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020