Kenneth L. Tucker, age 87, of Highland Park, Founder and former Chairman and CEO of The Tucker Companies. Ken was in the real estate business for over 60 years. Beloved husband of Marsha, nee Brooks; loving father of Sheryl Tucker, Michele (Bill) Michlin, Gregg (Susie) Sadowsky, and David (Barbara) Sadowsky; adored Poppy of David, Michael (Lindsay), Carly (fiancé Jack), Jordan, Nicole, Richard (fiancée Elyse), and Yossi; proud great grandfather of Ella; devoted son of the late Sam and the late Mildred Tucker; cherished brother of the late Jerry Tucker; dear brother-in-law of Nancy (Jerry) Schultz; treasured uncle of Scott (Debbie), Lawrence (Rebecca), Keith (Ivy) Tucker, and Mark Schatz; special great uncle of Justin, Brandon, Melissa, Jenna, Brianna, and Gracie. Ken received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Ben Gurion University, Israel, Past Chairman of American Associates of Ben Gurion University, Life Trustee of Roosevelt University, Past President of the International Council of Shopping Centers, recipient of the Chairman's Award from National Jewish Health, Denver CO, Torch of Hope Award from the City of Hope, and the Golda Meir Award from the State of Israel. In addition to these noted honors, Ken actively participated in various other charitable causes. Service Thursday, 2:30 p.m. at Temple Chai, 1670 Checker Rd., Long Grove, IL 60047. Shiva will immediately follow at Temple Chai. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ken Tucker at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Ken Tucker Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615, https://givetomedicine.uchicago.edu in the "special instructions window" enter Ken Tucker Memorial-Szmulewitz Research OR American Associates of Ben Gurion University, https://aabgu.org/donate/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019