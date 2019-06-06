|
The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) are deeply saddened by the passing of Kenneth L. Tucker, a past president and generous supporter of Ben-Gurion University for nearly 30 years. Ken established the Marsha and Kenneth Tucker Chair in Economic Development. He also helped build the Gate of Peace on the Marcus Family Campus and made a meaningful impact on the lives of students and residents of Beer-Sheva. In 1998 he received an honorary doctorate from the University for his community and philanthropic leadership. We extend our profound condolences to his beloved wife, Marsha, to his children and grandchildren, and to all those who cherished his giving spirit. May his memory be a blessing.Toni Young, AABGU PresidentDoug Seserman, Chief Executive OfficerRobyn Schneider, Regional Director
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019