Kenneth Leavitt, 86. Beloved husband of Carole Toigo Leavitt; devoted father of Julie (David Schwartz) Leavitt, Jeffrey (Caryl Hull) Leavitt, and Lisa (Steve Jermanok) Leavitt; caring stepfather of David (Gabrielle) Toigo; cherished grandfather of Amielle and Talia Kutzen, Ellie and Henry Schwartz, Amalia, Eve, and Micah Golomb-Leavitt, Justin (Jessica) and Charles Hull, and Jacob and Melanie Jermanok; dear brother of the late Ronald (late Harice) Leavitt; will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral service Fri, May 10, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.lung.org. For info, www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019