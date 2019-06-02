Kenneth Wulffen, OD was born on July 8, 1941 to Loretta (Russo) and Albert Edward Wulffen. The second of four sons, Ken was raised in the Italian Taylor Street neighborhood, where he began a lifelong love of all things Chicago. A graduate of the Illinois School of Optometry, he ran his own optometry practice at 1640 W. Belmont Avenue for over 40 years. He was drafted as a Captain in the U.S. Army serving as a Medical Service Officer at Fort Devens, Massachusetts from 1966-68. Ken was a popular fixture in the Lincoln-Belmont-Ashland area, and frequented favorite neighborhood spots, including Belmont Lounge, the YMCA, and Durkin's Tavern, where he met his wife, Mary (nee Kiley). Ken was a lucky man; he found joy in everyday life. Ken enjoyed fishing with his brothers and friends, spending time with his grandkids, and traveling. He loved airplanes and cars, particularly Volvos, English sports cars, and Chrysler (Mopar) muscle cars in which he demonstrated the effects of g-force on his astonished passengers. There wasn't a car engine he couldn't fix. He especially loved music, from Sinatra to jazz, and spent many happy hours at the Green Mill, talking with Miss Eve, and the old Chicago London House. He knew the words to every old standard and would pause to appreciate a particularly poignant phrase. He was known to break into spontaneous dancing with Mary and her friends, and was renowned for reciting an unlimited number of inappropriate limericks. Their many friends feel that some of the best evenings in Chicago were spent at their house, sharing great food, wine and laughter. An avid Cub fan, he watched them from his upper deck seats through many great and not-so-great seasons. Kenneth died on May 27, 2019 from complications due to Multiple Myeloma at one of his favorite places in Chicago, at home with his wife, and loyal dog, Danny. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and beloved oldest brother, Al. Ken is survived by his wife, Mary, his brothers Robert (Sylvia), Roy (Barbara), and his twin children, Cynthia Westemeyer (Brent), Kenneth (Sharon), his grandchildren Abigail Rose (Matthew), Claire Westemeyer, Jessica Wulffen, Henry Westemeyer, Jacob Wulffen, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 8th, 10 AM until time of Memorial Service 11 AM at Malec and Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646. Donations to Friends of Chicago Animal Care & Control are appreciated. For more information, please call 773-774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary