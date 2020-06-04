Kenneth Millar Wylie Jr.
Kenneth Millar Wylie, Jr. of Evanston died at his home on Monday, June 1, a few days after his 93rd birthday, following a long illness. The son of Kenneth and Dorothy Wylie of Hopewell, Va., he is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, the former Sarah Hibbard, and by three children: Clarissa Wylie Youngberg (Mrs. Donald) of New Haven, CT, Mary Barr Wylie of Evanston and Jennifer Sundy Fallon (Mrs. Kevin) of Brighton, WI, and six grandchildren: Larsson D. Youngberg, Margaret A. Youngberg, Jane H. Youngberg, John S. Wylie, Sarah M. Fallon and Clare Francesca Therese Fallon.

A veteran of WWII and a 1952 MSJ graduate of Medill School of Journalism, Ken worked for various publications as well as independently through his own Evanston Editorial. He was active with the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston and with the Kiwanis Club of Evanston, Breakfast. He was active in the '60s in the early days of the Evanston Ecumenical Action Council, now Interfaith Action of Evanston. In 2017 he self-published an autobiographical novel, Driving to Mercer. Contributions in his memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
