|
|
Dr. Kenneth W. Misher II, beloved husband of Elizabeth; loving father of Kenneth III (Lori), Lisa (Susan Curry) Misher and Jennifer (Scott) Bergmark, cherished grandpa of Kenneth IV, Elizabeth G. Curry, Erik, and Jakob Bergmark; dear brother of Gretchen (Gary) Jackson, proud uncle of Tina, Darcy, Kathy, Tim, Liz, and Brian. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 9 pm. Funeral prayers Friday 9:15 am at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, procession to Immaculate Conception Church for 10 am Mass. Interment Union Ridge Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847)823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019