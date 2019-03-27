Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Kenneth Misher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Misher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Kenneth Misher II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Kenneth Misher II Obituary
Dr. Kenneth W. Misher II, beloved husband of Elizabeth; loving father of Kenneth III (Lori), Lisa (Susan Curry) Misher and Jennifer (Scott) Bergmark, cherished grandpa of Kenneth IV, Elizabeth G. Curry, Erik, and Jakob Bergmark; dear brother of Gretchen (Gary) Jackson, proud uncle of Tina, Darcy, Kathy, Tim, Liz, and Brian. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 9 pm. Funeral prayers Friday 9:15 am at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Rd. Park Ridge, procession to Immaculate Conception Church for 10 am Mass. Interment Union Ridge Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847)823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now