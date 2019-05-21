|
Kenneth P. Miller, age 69, passed away suddenly, resident of Bensenville; longtime employee of R. F. Payne, Inc.; beloved husband of Joan, nee Senne; loving brother of Patty (Harry) Roberts; dear uncle of Jennifer (Jason) Zeitler and Kevin (Jen) Roberts and great-uncle of Aiden, Austin and Evan Zeitler and Jack, Stella, Benjamin and Ava Roberts; dear cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019