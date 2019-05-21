Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth P. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth P. Miller Obituary
Kenneth P. Miller, age 69, passed away suddenly, resident of Bensenville; longtime employee of R. F. Payne, Inc.; beloved husband of Joan, nee Senne; loving brother of Patty (Harry) Roberts; dear uncle of Jennifer (Jason) Zeitler and Kevin (Jen) Roberts and great-uncle of Aiden, Austin and Evan Zeitler and Jack, Stella, Benjamin and Ava Roberts; dear cousin of many. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now