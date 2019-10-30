Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Louis de Montfort Church
8808 Ridgeland Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
1929 - 2019
Kenneth Phelps Obituary
Kenneth D. Phelps, 90, of Burbank, died peacefully at home Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Chicago January 28, 1929, the son of Wallace and Cecelia (Corbett) Phelps. Ken was a Truck Driver for TEAMSTERS Local 734 for 32 years.

He was a Veteran of the Army during the Korean War.

Ken married Amelia Dabicci in Chicago January 23, 1954. She preceded him in death, Also preceded in death by 3 brothers; 2 sisters. Dearly missed by his children Michael (Lynda) Phelps, Jean (Robert) Matyskiel, Margaret Abel, Mildred (Michael) David, Dorothy (John) Rosier and Wallace (Jonna) Phelps; beloved father-in-law to Mark Klein and Joseph Berardi; cherished by 9 grandchildren Michelle (Nick) Panico, Kimberly Phelps, Ryan (Paige) Phelps, Michael (Amanda) Lynch, Jonathan (Jamie) Klein, Frank (Perin) Klein, Paul Lipka, Lucas Phelps, and Amelia Phelps, and 4 great-grandchildren Austin, Madelyn, Alyssa, and Lauder; loved by his brother Robert Phelps and sister Peggy (Larry) Barry.

Visitation Friday November 1, 2019, 3-9 PM at Schmaedeke Funeral Home. Funeral Saturday November 2, chapel prayers at 10 AM from Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem, Worth. Mass 11 AM at St Louis de Montfort Church 8808 Ridgeland Ave, Oak Lawn. Interment with Military Honors at St Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
