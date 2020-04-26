Home

Kenneth R. Hoffman Obituary
Kenneth R. Hoffman, 75, retired Chicago Police Officer of the Northwest Side of Chicago, at rest April 22, 2020. Loving father of Kenny (Julianna) Hoffman, Kelly Jenkins, Nicole Hoffman CPD and Keith (Chrissy) Hoffman CPD. Cherished Papa of Eric Jenkins, Alyssa Cummins, Ashley Jenkins, Mariah Mendoza, Emily Hoffman and Keith Hoffman. Beloved son of the late Genevieve Hoffman.Visitation and interment private.

Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland;and Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
