Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenneth R. Knackstadt Obituary
Kenneth Richard Knackstadt (Dick), 79, a resident of Deerfield, IL for 63 years, then a resident of Lindenhurst, IL for 16 years, passed away in the early evening November 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his three daughters Kathi Zambo (Donny Villiard), Teresa Knackstadt, and Sheryl (Terrence) Kittelson; his sister Karen (Jim) Ellington, as well as, his stepson Dean (Juliet) Sanderson, his stepdaughter Lisa (Brad) Matheson, his ten grandchildren, and his nephew. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sheila, and his two grandsons Timothy and Kevin. Dick was an employee for the Deerfield Park District for 39 years, before he retired in 2003. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service 11:00 am at Kelly & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
