Kenneth R. Patete
Kenneth R. Patete of Hillside, age 87. US Army Korean Veteran. Beloved husband of Kathleen, nee Kirk; loving father of Terri (Jim) Sokolowski, Kimberly (Michael) Maurer, Ken Jr. (Holly) and Jeffrey (Jennifer); proud grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of three; dear brother of the late Nicholas (Sharon). Member of Hillside American Legion Post #626, lifelong St. Domitilla parishoner, retired Lieutenant Hillside Volunteer FD and life member of the First Cavalry Division Association. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
