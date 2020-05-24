Kenneth R. Patete
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. Patete of Hillside, age 87. US Army Korean Veteran. Beloved husband of Kathleen, nee Kirk; loving father of Terri (James) Sokolowski, Kimberly (Michael) Maurer, Ken Jr. (Holly) and Jeffrey (Jennifer); proud grandfather of Meagan, Kristen, Erin, Rheannon, Olivia, Ian, Lindsay and great-grandfather of Sean, Nia and Owen; dear brother of the late Nicholas (Sharon). Longtime parishioner of St. Domitilla Church, life member of the 1st Calvary Division Association, member of Hillside American Legion Post #626, and a retired Lieutenant of the Hillside Volunteer FD. Services are private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved