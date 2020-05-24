Kenneth R. Patete of Hillside, age 87. US Army Korean Veteran. Beloved husband of Kathleen, nee Kirk; loving father of Terri (James) Sokolowski, Kimberly (Michael) Maurer, Ken Jr. (Holly) and Jeffrey (Jennifer); proud grandfather of Meagan, Kristen, Erin, Rheannon, Olivia, Ian, Lindsay and great-grandfather of Sean, Nia and Owen; dear brother of the late Nicholas (Sharon). Longtime parishioner of St. Domitilla Church, life member of the 1st Calvary Division Association, member of Hillside American Legion Post #626, and a retired Lieutenant of the Hillside Volunteer FD. Services are private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store