Kenneth Robert Schuster, of Western Springs, passed away on February 29, 2020; beloved husband of 61 years to the late Marie; loving father of Kenneth P. (Mary Anne), James (Carol), Stephen (Rebecca), Paula (Scott) Sander, David (Debra), and Donna (John) Hrebec; much loved Grandfather of Courtney (Michael) Bott, the late Kyle, Casey and McKenna; Alicia (David) Mellish, Stacey and James Jr. (Deborah) and Daniel; Stephen (Katelyn), Michael and Claire; Ryan (Samantha), Matthew and David Sander; David, Christine (Jimmy) Loukota and Alison (Mike) Simoneau; and William, Mark and Thomas Hrebec; dear Great-Grandfather of Macey Wheelock, Thomas, Jack and Daniel Bott; Lauren and Lindsey Mellish, Lucy, Mavis and Rosie; Hudson and Lucca; Peyton Loukota; fond Brother of the late Donald (Lorraine); Dolores (the late Stanley) Hushka and Carol (Joe) Krebec; cousin of Charles (Hertha) Pacola; dear Uncle and a loyal friend of many. Born in Chicago on April 1, 1927. Ken, a Ritaman, honorably served in the US Navy, graduated 1949 from The University of Notre Dame, and played football for the Fighting Irish as a Leahy's Lad. A founding parishioner of St. John of the Cross, he served as President of the Notre Dame Club of Chicago and a President of Edgewood Valley Country Club. Retired Executive Vice President of Central Steel & Wire after 45 years. Visitation 4 to 8 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 10:15 AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Western Springs for Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020