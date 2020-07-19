1/
Kenneth Ruminski
Kenneth "Ken" Ruminski; loving son of Patricia Ruminski, nee Radek and the late Stanley "Stan" M. Ruminski; beloved brother of Monica (Jim) Peffer, Gene (Marguerite) Ruminski, and Sharon (Joe) Tiffany; cherished uncle of Gary, Danny, Maggie, James and Eddie; nephew, cousin and friend to many. Ken graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Graphic Arts. Memorial Visitation Friday 4 – 7 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Meeting Saturday at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 306 W 4th St, Hinsdale for a 10:00 am Memorial Mass. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
