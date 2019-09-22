|
In Loving Memory of, Kenneth S. Pacholski, passed away on July 19, 2019 at age 61, from Chicago, IL. He was born on October 19, 1957 in Chicago to Stanley E. & Pearl A. (Walerczyk) Pacholski. He previously married the late Bobbie J. Barker and then was married to Kathryn Tyler, DVM, on November 6, 1997 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a loving brother of Patricia M. Speaker & Deborah L. Fusiek, (Michael P.), Nieces Jennifer Speaker & Laura Speaker-Freier; great-nieces Paige & Katherine; great-nephews Brendan & Thomas, also admired by many cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents & brother-in-law Thomas G. Speaker (1995). Kenneth S. Pacholski Died in "Pearl-One" Airplane on July 19, 2019. A Memorial Service is being Held on, October 5, 2019 from 3 to 7PM. at Kenosha, WI Airport. A Memorial Mass by Rev. Fr. (Paul Balla) BALARAJU ETURI, will be held on; October 6, 2019 at 8:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 655 S. Main Street, Poynette, WI 53955-0310 (PO Box 310). Cremation was Private. In lieu of flowers, Masses in honor of Kenneth So. Pacholski & family would be greatly appreciated. Any questions, please contact Sourek Manor Funeral Home of Cicero, IL (708) 652-6661, [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019