Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kenosha, WI Airport
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish
655 S. Main Street
Poynette, WI
Kenneth S. Pacholski


1957 - 2019
Kenneth S. Pacholski Obituary
In Loving Memory of, Kenneth S. Pacholski, passed away on July 19, 2019 at age 61, from Chicago, IL. He was born on October 19, 1957 in Chicago to Stanley E. & Pearl A. (Walerczyk) Pacholski. He previously married the late Bobbie J. Barker and then was married to Kathryn Tyler, DVM, on November 6, 1997 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a loving brother of Patricia M. Speaker & Deborah L. Fusiek, (Michael P.), Nieces Jennifer Speaker & Laura Speaker-Freier; great-nieces Paige & Katherine; great-nephews Brendan & Thomas, also admired by many cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents & brother-in-law Thomas G. Speaker (1995). Kenneth S. Pacholski Died in "Pearl-One" Airplane on July 19, 2019. A Memorial Service is being Held on, October 5, 2019 from 3 to 7PM. at Kenosha, WI Airport. A Memorial Mass by Rev. Fr. (Paul Balla) BALARAJU ETURI, will be held on; October 6, 2019 at 8:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 655 S. Main Street, Poynette, WI 53955-0310 (PO Box 310). Cremation was Private. In lieu of flowers, Masses in honor of Kenneth So. Pacholski & family would be greatly appreciated. Any questions, please contact Sourek Manor Funeral Home of Cicero, IL (708) 652-6661, [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
