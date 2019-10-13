Home

Wake
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lutheran Home, Chapel area
800 W. Oakton
Arlington Heights, IL
Rosenston, Kenneth S., age 90, passed away October 5. Son of the late Hyman and Mildred Rosenston; beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee McCarthy); brother-in-law of Maurice (Sheila), Marguerite, and Marcia (Martin) Mahoney; uncle to Martin and Michael Mahoney and Moira and Shale McCarthy: dearest friend of Dorthea Barber. Wake October 20 from 1-3 at Lutheran Home, Chapel area, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
