Rosenston, Kenneth S., age 90, passed away October 5. Son of the late Hyman and Mildred Rosenston; beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee McCarthy); brother-in-law of Maurice (Sheila), Marguerite, and Marcia (Martin) Mahoney; uncle to Martin and Michael Mahoney and Moira and Shale McCarthy: dearest friend of Dorthea Barber. Wake October 20 from 1-3 at Lutheran Home, Chapel area, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019