Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Zech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth S. Zech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth S. Zech Obituary
Beloved husband of GeorgeAnn nee Hurley for 54 years. Cherished father of Kim (the late Danny) Shelton, Kelle (Daron) Reynolds and Kenny. Proud grandfather of Pat, Katie, Liz, and Kyle. Preceded in death by his siblings - Art, Wally, Alice, and June. Uncle of 19. Ken was a retired Chicago Tribune driver after a career of over 30 years. A memorial mass in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 10050 W. Ivanhoe Ave, Schiller Park, IL 60176. Arrangements by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -