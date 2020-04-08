|
Beloved husband of GeorgeAnn nee Hurley for 54 years. Cherished father of Kim (the late Danny) Shelton, Kelle (Daron) Reynolds and Kenny. Proud grandfather of Pat, Katie, Liz, and Kyle. Preceded in death by his siblings - Art, Wally, Alice, and June. Uncle of 19. Ken was a retired Chicago Tribune driver after a career of over 30 years. A memorial mass in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 10050 W. Ivanhoe Ave, Schiller Park, IL 60176. Arrangements by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020