|
|
Kenneth D. Saunders, 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1927 in Park Ridge, IL to Maurice and Mildred (nee Cochran) Saunders Jr. Kenneth was the loving father to Karen S. (John) Waugh of San Antonio, TX. and William T. (Kathleen) Saunders of Buffalo Grove, IL; he was the loving grandfather to Craig D. Saunders of Elkridge, MD and Colin S. Waugh of Argyle, TX. Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife Jean Suzanne (2014), his sister Anne Fredericks and his parents. A Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Vail Room at Lake Forest Place with a Celebration of Life at 12:15 PM, 1101 Pembridge Drive, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be sent to your in loving memory of Kenneth. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020