Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
the Vail Room at Lake Forest Place
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:15 PM
1101 Pembridge Drive
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Saunders


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Saunders Obituary
Kenneth D. Saunders, 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1927 in Park Ridge, IL to Maurice and Mildred (nee Cochran) Saunders Jr. Kenneth was the loving father to Karen S. (John) Waugh of San Antonio, TX. and William T. (Kathleen) Saunders of Buffalo Grove, IL; he was the loving grandfather to Craig D. Saunders of Elkridge, MD and Colin S. Waugh of Argyle, TX. Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife Jean Suzanne (2014), his sister Anne Fredericks and his parents. A Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Vail Room at Lake Forest Place with a Celebration of Life at 12:15 PM, 1101 Pembridge Drive, Lake Forest, IL 60045. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be sent to your in loving memory of Kenneth. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -