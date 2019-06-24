Kenneth Sylvester Otto Gerdes, age 87, formerly of Oak Forest, passed away Friday June 21, 2019. Born October 28, 1931 in Blue Island, Illinois. Son of the late Gregory V. Sr. and Bertha H. (nee Freiss) Gerdes. Preceded in death by wife Dorothy A (nee Stewart) Gerdes; brother Gregory Jr. (Mary Beth) and grandson Kenneth lll. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Diane T. (nee Schneider) Gerdes along with 10 children, Kenneth Jr. (Linda), Nora (Tom) Nolan, Timothy (Peg), Jeffrey (Lora), Sandra (Jay) O'Reilly, Thomas, Gary (Josh), Matthew, Sharon, Mark (Kelly); 25 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother Eugene (Marilyn) Gerdes; many nephews and nieces; brother-in-law, Charles (Pat) Schneider.



Ken was loved and respected by his family, friends and community. He was of strong faith and instilled his values and traditions within his family. Ken owned Gerdes Construction and Jack Frost Ice Cream Shop in Oak Forest. He was the president of the Oak Forest Baseball Association and founded the Oak Forest Wrestling Booster Club; was a member of the Lions Club and served as the Oak Forest Building Commissioner. Ken was an avid golfer and Chicago Cubs fan; an amateur boxer and baseball player.



Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Damian Church, 5300 West 155th Street, Oak Forest for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's name may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest. For information, call: 708-687-2990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary