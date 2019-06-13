|
|
Kenneth W. Bratt, age 70, passed away after a brief illness on June 8, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Kreon and Alice Bratt. Loving husband of Janice, Cherished father of Nicole (James) Hilliard, Ryan and Angela (Rowan) Smy. Beloved grandpa of Olivia, Lucas, Avery and Madison. Dear brother of Burt (Gilda) and the late Phil (Gerry) Bratt. Ken was a dear uncle and a friend to many.A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 260 N Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., funeral arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion Friel - Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church and School, 260 N Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Info at (847) 581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019